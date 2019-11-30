The Best Apple AirPods Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top AirPods Pro & AirPods 2nd Gen Wireless Earphones Sales Reviewed by Spending Lab
AirPods Cyber Monday 2019 deals are live now, here's all the best AirPods Pro and AirPods 2nd generation wireless earphones savings
Nov 30, 2019, 20:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Apple AirPods Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on the new AirPods Pro and second generation AirPods with wireless charging case are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Spending Lab.
Best AirPods deals:
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
- AirPods Pro available now at Walmart - shop the latest Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancelation
- Save up to 25% on Apple AirPods & Apple EarPods earphones at Walmart - including price drops on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (latest model) and Wireless Charging Case (latest model)
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Charging Cases at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the latest AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case and Standard Charging Case
- Save 20% on select AirPods - when you buy any eligible smartphone at AT&T (ends 12/5)
- Save up to 18% off on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) at Amazon - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Generation) with Wireless Charging Case & Standard Charging Case models
- Save on Apple AirPods - at B&H Photo Video
More Apple deals:
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - click the link for the latest live deals available at Sprint on a wide range of Apple gadgets
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart
- Save up to $839 on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and more Apple devices at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Providing higher wireless connectivity and power efficiency, the second generation of the Apple AirPods continues to change the way people use earphones. The Apple AirPods 2 now features dual optical sensors and a microphone which were not included in older models. They also connect up to 1.5 times faster and usable with Siri.
Just before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Apple released its in-ear noise canceling earbuds, the AirPods Pro. These wireless noise canceling headphones are equipped with the Apple H1 chip, Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation technology. To ensure a better fit, the AirPods Pro comes with silicone tips in three sizes.
