The Best Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad & MacBook Deals Compared by Consumer Articles
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on the latest iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 5, iPad Air (2019), MacBook Pro & AirPods Pro
Nov 29, 2019, 04:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Consumer Articles have identified the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday iPhone, iPod, AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac and Apple TV deals for 2019. Find them listed below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular
- Save up to $180 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 4 at Walmart
- Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 - save on Apple Watch Series 5, Nike, Stainless Steel & Aluminium models at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon
- Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon
Best AirPods deals:
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
Best iPhone deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of Apple iPhones - at Sprint
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo at Sprint - when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 74% on the Apple iPhone 8 & 8 Plus - at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max smartphones - at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
Best iPad deals:
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Apple iPad Pro, Air & mini tablets at Walmart
- Save up to $130 on the Apple iPad 6th & 7th Gen (2019 model) at Walmart
- Save up to 78% on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
- Apple iPad 7th Gen (newest model) for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 7th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last (ends 1/9)
- Save up to 65% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon
- Save up to $249 on Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 11-inch & 10.5-inch) at Amazon
Best MacBook deals:
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops
- Save up to $850 on Apple MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $450 on the new Apple MacBook Pro laptops - at Amazon
More Apple deals:
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPod Touch at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple iMac, HP & Dell All-in-One PCs at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on the new Apple Mac Mini - at Amazon
- Save on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV (4th Gen) & Apple Remotes - save on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV 4th generation at Walmart
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple is one of the leading brands for high-quality and well-designed products. To date, the iPhone is considered to be the most powerful personal device. The MacBook is well-known for its high resolution graphics and high-end processor. For fitness enthusiasts, the Apple Watch remains the top choice to accompany a healthy lifestyle. When it comes to tablets, the iPad is the perfect device for getting things done anytime and everywhere. Lastly, the AirPods feature wireless charging and Bluetooth capability for all-day audio listening.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Articles
Share this article