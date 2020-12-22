The Best Bang for A Buck: Gun Blast Named Best Gun Range in Vegas for 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas is famously known for a plethora of features from gambling to shows, concerts and raves, and everything in between. Every year the Best of Las Vegas Board Votes on the most sought after restaurants and attractions that continue to wow customers and building a "must-see" reputation. Gun Blast Vegas is the latest recipient to be added to this list, receiving the award for Best Gun Range in Vegas for 2020. The announcement of this prestigious award has opened up a whole new conversation regarding the future of modern gun ranges.

Gun Blast Vegas

Typically the stigma around ranges follows the same key themes: old-school, run-down, grumpy, politically charged, etc. Gun Blast Vegas has taken the common conception of a gun range, and flipped it on its head, re-creating the image around not only ranges but instructors as well.

Created in August 2018, the idea for Gun Blast Vegas came from the acknowledgment that most gun ranges in the Las Vegas area are limited for shooting only, and don't provide any basic education on firearm safety and proper use. On the other hand, if a customer desires such education to use a firearm or improve their skills, they must opt for classroom lessons, which are often long and boring.

By marrying innovative teaching techniques to engage students with top-tier safety instruction; Gun Blast Vegas has effectively created an immersive experience for anyone to enjoy. Nestled in the Nevada desert, this outdoor range is widely renowned for its scenic mountain views and immersive experience, to allow customers to feel like they are truly home on the range.

"We welcome guests to our outdoor gun range less than an hour from the Strip specially adapted for our experiences. Our certified instructors are dedicated to our guests and provide a safety briefing.

After a couple of hours spent with them on the range, first-timers will be able to manipulate safely different types of firearms and will know everything about the shooting's basics.

Experienced shooters will be able also to improve their skills." - Vincent BRUNET

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to providing an educational and entertaining experience; the Gun Blast Vegas purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

About Gun Blast Vegas

Gun Blast Vegas is the ultimate shooting experience for Las Vegas residents and visitors alike. Dedicated to providing a top-tier experience with elite trainers, Gun Blasts' method of instruction focuses on creating an experience to remember as opposed to a classroom setting. From beginners who have never held a firearm, to experienced shooter or law enforcement, Gun Blast's outdoor range has something to offer for everyone.

