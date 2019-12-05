The Best Bar Ever® Earns ChefsBest® Excellence Award

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChefsBest®, an independent judging organization that identifies and honors high quality and great-tasting grocery products, has honored The Best Bar Ever® with the organization's ChefsBest Excellence Award.

After a rigorous testing process by Certified Master Tasters®, all four of the brand's refrigerated protein bar flavors were awarded, including: Blueberry Vanilla Almond, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Vanilla Fruit & Nut and Dark Chocolate Almond Cashew. Through earning this distinction, The Best Bar Ever® full product line can leverage the coveted ChefsBest Excellence Award in brand materials, make substantiated advertising claims and gain access to exclusive digital content production.

Each of the products were evaluated using the ChefsBest proprietary testing method, Sensory Attribute Quality Analysis (SAQA®). Using SAQA®, a panel of independent professional chefs certified as Master Tasters® evaluated the appearance, aroma, taste, flavor, and textures of the bars and objectively measured quality. All products within ChefsBest evaluations are presented to the panel blind, so no bias from brand or packaging can be introduced.

"Working with our panel of Certified Master Tasters, The Best Bar Ever® products were evaluated in four independent flavor flights. Across all flights, the bars surpassed the requirements for the ChefsBest Excellence Award based on overall quality as measured by the panel," said Chris Faridniya, Director of Sales and Marketing at ChefsBest. "All flavors being honored is a particularly unique high accomplishment, and it unlocks our ability to help across many platforms and ultimately connect consumers to this high-quality brand. Not all brands exceed these tough requirements, but when they do, we are excited and look forward to supporting them."

"Consumer demand for fresh, flavorful protein bars with real ingredients is growing rapidly so we are excited to partner with ChefsBest to demonstrate that we take taste seriously," said Rimma Fehling, VP of Incubator and New Ventures at The Nature's Bounty Co. "We were named The Best Bar Ever® by our earliest consumers and earning the ChefsBest Excellence Award confirms their enthusiasm for the bars' great taste, texture, and nutritional value was right on."

ABOUT CHEFSBEST®

ChefsBest is an independent judging organization that help's qualifying brands build their product image through a sensory evaluation process, seal of approval, and supporting content to advance marketing programs on shelves and beyond. ChefsBest is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. and a Center for Taste in San Francisco, Calif. The company has completed more than 500 tastings for top national brands, bestowing its awards on high quality products in the market. Their awards are a nationally recognized trust mark and are used by many companies in consumer packaged goods industry including Church and Dwight, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kraft-Heinz, Kellogg's and more. For more information, visit ChefsBest.com.

