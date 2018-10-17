The Best Big-Game Commercial Under One Million Bucks

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cut Golf, creator of "The Best D*** Golf Balls Under 20 Bucks," will be using social media to share their epic, big-game quality ad with the world on Sunday, Feb. 3. The commercial will go live in the morning on Big Game Sunday, coincidentally also a big day in golf, with the final round of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open scheduled to start at 9 A.M.

Cut Golf is known for making tour-quality golf balls that don't cost a fortune, and they wouldn't spend millions of dollars on advertising during the Big Game either.

"At Cut Golf, being creative and standing out from the pack doesn't necessarily mean you need a huge budget. I think our 'Big Game' commercial proves just that by providing viewers with an appealing story without the six or seven figure production cost," says Dennis Chang, co-founder of Cut Golf.

The film was directed by Kiran Koshy (Director at SlashDynamic) and shot by Michael Jensen (DP/Colorist at Pixelworkers.tv). It was edited by Adam Henderson. Arsenal Creative LA created the VFX, and Shindig Music + Sound composed the score. The creative agency was Nigel & Co.

About Cut Golf, a group of guys who believe that high-quality golf balls don't need to be expensive. Cut was born from rising frustration with the ridiculous cost of quality golf balls. Tired of losing one expensive golf ball after another, the guys decided that there had to be a better way to purchase quality golf balls at a reasonable price. Through extensive testing, Cut Golf developed its line-up with all types of golfers in mind. By pairing their quality product with an efficient business model, Cut Golf is able to offer savings without compromising performance. Just like golfers everywhere, we are passionate golfers, looking to save some dough and enjoy the time on the course. Cut Golf hopes to share its passion with its customers. It's time to "Cut the Crap" and start getting quality performance for less.

