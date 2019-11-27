The Best Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals (2019): All AirPods Pro & AirPods 2 Wireless Headphones Sales Listed by Save Bubble
Here's a review of the top Apple AirPods deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on the AirPods (2nd Generation) with wireless or standard charging cases
Nov 27, 2019, 17:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday Apple AirPods deals are here. Experts at Save Bubble have compared the best Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 wireless headphones and charging case deals for 2019 and are listing them below.
Best Apple AirPods deals:
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Charging Cases at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the latest AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case and Standard Charging Case
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Model) at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
- AirPods Pro available now at Walmart - shop the latest Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancelation
- Save up to 18% off on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) at Amazon - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Generation) with Wireless Charging Case & Standard Charging Case models
- Save on Apple AirPods - at B&H Photo Video
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple changed the game of wireless audio when it released the Apple AirPods back in 2016. Three years later, Apple released its first update with the AirPods 2, featuring up to 50 percent more talk time and faster connectivity. Its new H1 chip lets users connect faster to Apple devices and gives wireless access to the "Hey Siri" feature. The 2nd Generation AirPods also presents an option to get a wireless charging case instead of the standard one. In October 2019, Apple released its latest wireless headphones, the AirPods Pro.
Where did Black Friday come from? Originally coined by policemen to describe the terrible traffic caused by the influx of post-Thanksgiving shoppers, the term Black Friday is now known as the period in late November when retailers roll out deals to kick off the start of the holiday shopping season.
