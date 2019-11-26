The Best Black Friday Verizon Wireless Deals (2019): List of Galaxy S10, Note 10, iPhone 11 Pro Max & Verizon Fios Internet Bundle Deals Compared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday Verizon Wireless deals of 2019? Saver Trends monitor savings on iPhone, Pixel and Galaxy cell phones and Fios internet, TV and phone bundle over Black Friday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Verizon deals:

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals

● Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 & 3a

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals

● Save up to $700 on iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max - at Verizon (buy one, save $700 on a 2nd)

● Save up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+ & Note10 5G - at Verizon (buy one, save $750 on a 2nd)

● Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL - at Verizon (buy one, save $800 on a 2nd)

● Save up to $200 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, Galaxy Tab S6 & Galaxy Book 2 - at Verizon

● Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios Internet, TV, & home phone bundles - save on a wide range of Fios plans including Gigabit Connection & Custom TV & more

Verizon Wireless has a large lineup of cell phone models to go with their plans. Among their choices is the Apple iPhone 11 and X series as well as the Google Pixel line. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note10 series are recommended for those who want an Android phone with high-tier specs. For entertainment, the Verizon Fios is a reliable internet bundle to consider.

