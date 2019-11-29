The Best Canon DSLR & Digital Camera Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019: Canon EOS 80D, Rebel T7i, Rebel T6i & PowerShot G7 X Camera Deals Shared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Canon deals of 2019? Saver Trends monitor savings on Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II, EOS 80D, EOS Rebel T6i and T7i digital and DSLR cameras over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Canon produces cameras in almost every category–from Digital-SLRs to point-and-shoots. The most suitable options for beginners are from the Rebel line, such as the Canon EOS Rebel T7i or T6i. APS-C DSLRs like the Canon EOS 80D is a mid-range model designed for enthusiasts. The compact Canon PowerShot G7X III and others from the same series are best for video recording or vlogging with DIGIC processors.

How much can shoppers save on items during Black Friday? Black Friday deals typically provide buyers with large savings for a limited time. The discounts during Black Friday are higher on average than at any other annual event. For example, electronics normally tagged at $50 to $100 were offered at an average of 36% off during Black Friday in 2016, according to Profitero.

Most retailers place their best deals online to make shopping more convenient for customers. As a result, more people are now doing the majority of their Black Friday shopping online as opposed to in-store.

