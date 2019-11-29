The Best Canon DSLR & Digital Camera Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019: Canon EOS 80D, Rebel T7i, Rebel T6i & PowerShot G7 X Camera Deals Shared by Saver Trends
Saver Trends review the best Canon digital & DSLR camera deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Save on best-selling Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II, EOS Rebel T7i & EOS 80D cameras
Nov 29, 2019, 08:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Canon deals of 2019? Saver Trends monitor savings on Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II, EOS 80D, EOS Rebel T6i and T7i digital and DSLR cameras over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.
Best Canon deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of Canon EOS DSLR cameras, lens bundles, digital cameras & printers at Walmart - deals available now on the latest Canon DSLR and Powershot cameras
- Save up to $700 on Canon DSLR cameras, digital cameras & accessory bundles - at the Canon official store
- Save up to 52% on a wide range of Canon EOS DSLR and digital cameras at Amazon - check live deals on bundles, travel kits, lenses, filters & tripods
- Save $50 on the Canon PowerShot Digital Camera [G7 X Mark II] at Amazon
- Save up to $800 on Canon EOS 80D DSLR cameras & bundles at Walmart
- Save up to $600 on Canon EOS Rebel T6i & T6 DSLR cameras & bundles at Walmart
- Save up to $250 on Canon EOS Rebel T7i & T7 DSLR cameras & bundles at Walmart
- Save up to 47% on Canon EOS Rebel T6i, T7 & T7i DSLR cameras - check prices on top-rated EOS Rebel T6i, T7 & T7i models, lenses, cases & bundle kits at Amazon
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Canon produces cameras in almost every category–from Digital-SLRs to point-and-shoots. The most suitable options for beginners are from the Rebel line, such as the Canon EOS Rebel T7i or T6i. APS-C DSLRs like the Canon EOS 80D is a mid-range model designed for enthusiasts. The compact Canon PowerShot G7X III and others from the same series are best for video recording or vlogging with DIGIC processors.
How much can shoppers save on items during Black Friday? Black Friday deals typically provide buyers with large savings for a limited time. The discounts during Black Friday are higher on average than at any other annual event. For example, electronics normally tagged at $50 to $100 were offered at an average of 36% off during Black Friday in 2016, according to Profitero.
Most retailers place their best deals online to make shopping more convenient for customers. As a result, more people are now doing the majority of their Black Friday shopping online as opposed to in-store.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Saver Trends
Share this article