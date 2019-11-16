The Best Cricut Machine Black Friday Deals of 2019: Early Cricut Maker & Explore Air 2 Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of early Black Friday Cricut deals, featuring savings on Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore Air 2 machines and bundles. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at Deal Tomato.

Fans of die-cutting can benefit heavily from investing in a Cricut machine. The Cricut Explore Air line simplifies the process of creating gifts and decorations made from paper to fabric. The Cricut Explore Air 2 can be bought as a bundle with iron-on patches and tools, making it a good buy for die-cutting beginners. The Cricut Maker is a new line designed to cut balsa wood, leather and other thick materials.

Why do people call it Black Friday? One theory suggests the term 'Black Friday' came about because the Friday after Thanksgiving sees a significant boost in stores revenues with their sales figures going 'into the black'.

