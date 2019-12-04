The Best Cruise Lines of the Year Named by Cruise Critic

"This year's awards clearly show there's truly a cruise for every type of traveler," explains Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic. "From innovative new ships with groundbreaking features, to standout offerings for foodies, families and frugal travelers, there are fantastic options for travelers of all kinds. This year's list of winners includes lines with celebrity chefs at the helm of their kitchens, family fun like over-the-top shows and character meet-and-greets, and ships with full offerings of complimentary perks – sailing to every corner of the globe. Whether you're a seasoned cruiser or a first-timer, these are the lines to sail for an unforgettable experience."

2019 Award Highlights

Ocean Awards

Norwegian Encore was named Best New Ship of the Year for 2019. Editors praised the ship for "perfecting the blueprint" of its popular Breakaway Class, taking what guests love most and enhancing it even further. From exclusive accommodations in The Haven, to virtual-reality rides, go-kart racing and Broadway musicals, the ship delivers an incredible experience for all ages.

River Awards

AmaWaterways was named the Best River Cruise Line for its fleet of standout ships and its focus on family and wellness, offering interesting ways for guests to explore each port they visit. The line's brand new ship, AmaMagna, was also named Best New River Ship – with editors calling it a "game-changer." Designed as a doublewide, the ship offers a number of features unique to the river cruise industry, including a full-sized pool, large gym and dedicated spa space. AmaWaterways was also named Best for Active Cruisers for the fourth year in a row.

Luxury Awards

Crystal Cruises was named Best Luxury Cruise Line , with editors praising its "luxury gold standard." Ships are designed to bring guests to far-flung destinations in luxury, with all-inclusive ships offering butlers, concierges and fantastic dining.

Homeport Award

Seattle, WA was named Best North American Homeport, with editors calling it "the perfect Pacific Northwest jump-off to the Last Frontier," praising the city's attractions and cruise-specific amenities and programs.

2019 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards

Ocean Category

Best New Ship: Norwegian Encore

Best Ship Refurbishment: Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)

Best for Adventure: UnCruise Adventures

Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Best Dining: Holland America Line

Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International

Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line

Best Itineraries: Holland America Line

Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises

Best Service: Carnival Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions: Princess Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line

Best North American Homeport: Seattle, WA

River Category



Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways

Best New River Cruise Ship: AmaMagna (AmaWaterways)

Best Ship Refurbishment: S.S. Bon Voyage (Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection)

Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways

Best Cabins: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises

Best Enrichment: Scenic

Best for Families: Adventures by Disney

Best for First-Timers: Viking River Cruises

Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises

Best for Luxury: Crystal River Cruises

Best Service: Tauck River Cruising

Best Shore Excursions: Avalon Waterways

Best for Solo Travelers: Vantage Deluxe World Travel

Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways

Luxury Category

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises

Best New Luxury Ship: Scenic Eclipse

Best Ship Refurbishment: Insignia (Oceania Cruises)

Best for Adventure: Ponant

Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Dining: Oceania Cruises

Best Enrichment: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Itineraries: Azamara

Best for Romance: SeaDream Yacht Club

Best Service: Silversea Cruises

Best Shore Excursions: Windstar Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises

To view the full details of each category, visit the 2019 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards. For photos of this year's winners, click here.

