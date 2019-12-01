The Best Cyber Monday Refrigerator & Freezer Deals for 2019: List of Deep Freezer, Chest Freezer, Upright Freezer & Wine Fridge Deals Researched by Deal Stripe
Check out our list of the top freezer & refrigerator Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on a wide range of wine fridge & upright, deep, chest & fridge freezers from trusted brands such as Smeg & Samsung
Dec 01, 2019, 17:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Cyber Monday refrigerator and freezer deals, featuring savings on Samsung and Smeg fridge, chest, upright and deep freezers and wine fridge. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Deal Stripe.
Best Refrigerator & Freezer Deals:
- Save up to 51% off on top-rated refrigerators, fridges, & freezers at Walmart - including an array of mini & wine fridges & chest, deep, upright, & fridge freezers from top brands
- Save up to $657 on top-rated fridge freezers, refrigerators & wine fridges at Amazon - check deals on trusted refrigerator brands including Samsung & Smeg
- Save up to $881 on chest freezers, deep freezers & upright freezers - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated freezers at Amazon
- Save up to $900 on full size refrigerators & fridge freezers at Walmart
- Save up to 39% on a wide range of freezers at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling chest freezers, deep freezers, upright freezers and more
- Save up to $103 on wine fridges at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on wine cooler fridges from top brands such as NewAir, Arctic King & Magic Chef
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Having a standalone freezer enables users to buy and store more food items than a fridge freezer. A refrigerator is enough for most households, but a dedicated upright freezer or chest freezer is necessary for bulk shoppers who want to take advantage of bargain prices. A deep freezer is sometimes the better option than a second fridge. Meanwhile, a wine fridge is necessary for properly storing vintage reds and whites.
What makes Cyber Monday deals different from Black Friday? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.
In 2010, when Cyber Monday's revenue hit an all-time high of $1 billion in sales, it outperformed Black Friday as the biggest annual shopping event in the United States.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Deal Stripe
Share this article