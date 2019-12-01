The Best Cyber Monday Refrigerator & Freezer Deals for 2019: List of Deep Freezer, Chest Freezer, Upright Freezer & Wine Fridge Deals Researched by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Cyber Monday refrigerator and freezer deals, featuring savings on Samsung and Smeg fridge, chest, upright and deep freezers and wine fridge. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Deal Stripe.

Having a standalone freezer enables users to buy and store more food items than a fridge freezer. A refrigerator is enough for most households, but a dedicated upright freezer or chest freezer is necessary for bulk shoppers who want to take advantage of bargain prices. A deep freezer is sometimes the better option than a second fridge. Meanwhile, a wine fridge is necessary for properly storing vintage reds and whites.

What makes Cyber Monday deals different from Black Friday? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.

In 2010, when Cyber Monday's revenue hit an all-time high of $1 billion in sales, it outperformed Black Friday as the biggest annual shopping event in the United States.

