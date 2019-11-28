The Best DNA Testing Kit Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of AncestryDNA & 23andMe DNA Test Kit Savings Shared by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best DNA testing kit deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Ancestry and 23andMe DNA kit deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Save Bubble.

Best DNA Testing Kit Deals:

● Save 50% on the top-rated AncestryDNA test kit at AncestryDNA.com - find out where you're from and access a database of people with similar DNA from around 1,000 regions

● Save up to $100 on 23andMe, AncestryDNA & more top-rated DNA testing kits at Walmart

● Save up to 55% on 23andMe, AncestryDNA and more best-selling DNA test kits at Amazon

● Save up to 50% off 23andMe DNA test kits, health and traits reports at the 23andMe online store - offers end 12/2

● Save 47% on AncestryHealth at AncestryDNA - Ancestry Health on sale for $79 at Ancestry.com (not available in NY, NJ, RI)

● Save 50% on Ancestry Family History Gift Subscriptions - search family histories in the USA and worldwide

● Save up to 30% on Living DNA Ancestry & Wellbeing test kits - at the Living DNA Holiday Sale

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

DNA are molecules containing coded information that determines a person's characteristics and traits. Testing for DNA can accurately prove parental lineage and even reveal hereditary characteristics. 23andme is a trusted provider of DNA testing kits. They offer an 8-million database of possible lineage match and an analysis of a person's health risks. Another manufacturer, AncestryDNA, specializes in tracing one's DNA to its origin up to 500 years. They also offer creation of family trees for its consumers.

What store has the best deals on Black Friday? Holiday season shoppers each year take advantage of the considerable discounts on offer from Amazon and Walmart, the two biggest Black Friday retailers.

With a 48.6% share of all online sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year (Edison Trends), Amazon currently reigns over other retailers in overall Black Friday performance. Black Friday shoppers can expect new deals from Amazon everyday alongside thousands of discounted products already available across different categories.

In 2018, Walmart experienced a 23% boost in its year-on-year web sales over Black Friday, only 2% shy of Amazon's 25% increase in revenue over the same period.

