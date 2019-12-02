The Best Fitbit Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Fitbit Versa, Charge, Alta HR & Blaze Watch Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk
Money saving experts have found the best Fitbit Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite, Charge 3, Charge 2 and more fitness tracker savings
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Fitbit fitness tracker deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Consumer Walk. Links to the top Fitbit Charge, Versa, Alta, Blaze and Aria fitness device deals for shoppers this year are listed below.
Best Fitbit deals:
- Save up to 75% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $60 on Fitbit Versa 2, Ionic & more Fitbit models - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale until end of 12/2 at the Fitbit online store
- $50 off the Fitbit Charge 3 & Versa 2 now at Fitbit.com - deal valid until 12/2
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
- Save up to $50 on the brand new Fitbit Versa 2 - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Versa Lite - at Walmart
- $50 off the Fitbit Charge 3 now - limited time deal available at Amazon
- Save up to $38 on the Fitbit Charge 2 at Amazon
- Save up to $45 on the Fitbit Alta HR activity tracker - on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - at Walmart
- Save up to 31% on Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker at Walmart
- Save on Fitbit Aria smart scales - check the latest deals available on Fitbit Aria 2 & Aria Air smart scales at Amazon
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Charge, Alta & Surge activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
One of the best activity trackers money can buy is the Fitbit Charge 3 featuring swim tracking and a bigger screen than the Fitbit Charge 2. The Fitbit Versa 2 is also a solid option with an always-on display function, although the older Fitbit Versa offers better value for money. The Fitbit Versa Lite is the most affordable member of the family but can't store music. The Fitbit Flex remains the most iconic of all their products, however.
Are deals still available on Cyber Monday? Top retail stores extend their post-Thanksgiving online sales until the Monday after Black Friday, leading to the evolution of the term Cyber Monday. Steep discounts are typically offered on high-ticket tech gadgets and electronics during Cyber Monday.
Due to the wide variety of sales offered by both Walmart and Amazon, last year the two retailers garnered over 80% of total sales made on Cyber Monday.
