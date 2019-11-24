The Best Fujifilm Instax Mini & Polaroid Camera Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Instant Camera Deals Shared by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best early Polaroid instant camera deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best early Fujifilm Instax Mini, Mini 90 and Instax Square camera Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Retail Egg.

Best Polaroid camera deals:

The best Fujifilm cameras in 2019 are the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, the Instax Mini 90, and the Instax Square. These film cameras all take advantage of the impressive Polaroid technology by having a direct printing feature which produces high quality images quickly and efficiently.

Does Black Friday 2019 only last for 24 hours? As Thanksgiving arrives late this year on November 28, Black Friday is on November 29 while Cyber Monday follows on December 2.

Black Friday sales week sees heavy discounting across thousands of products and an impressive total number of deals available at Amazon. However, shoppers should be aware that deals run for a longer period, starting from early November through to early December. Walmart also starts the shopping period earlier this year through their Early Deals Drop which begins on October 25th and runs throughout November. Holiday shoppers can enjoy special deals on high-ticket items such as electronics, gaming accessories, sporting goods and kitchen appliances. The start of Walmart's Black Friday event is usually on Thanksgiving (November 28), though Black Friday deals can be found on their website the night before.

Most of the top online retailers offer Black Friday savings through the weekend until Cyber Monday. Amazon, however, offers shoppers a second round of online deals with Cyber Monday Deals Week, which lasts until the following weekend.

