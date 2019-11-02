The Best iPhone Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, 8 Sales Listed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday iPhone deals for 2019? Deals experts at Deal Tomato have compared early savings on iPhone 6, 7, 8, XR, XS & 11 models and are listing the best live deals below.

With the release of the iPhone 11 in September 2019, Apple has the most powerful smartphone in the world once again. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max post significantly higher benchmarking scores over other flagship phones while offering an upgraded camera system and a much brighter Retina display. The battery life of all iPhone 11 models is also considerably higher than that of the iPhone XR and iPhone XS. Meanwhile, older generations such as the iPhone 6, 7, and 8, have become attractive budget options as they're now available at heavily reduced prices.

What kinds of deals can shoppers find on Black Friday? During Black Friday, retailers aim to drive millions of holiday shoppers to their stores through significant discounts on selected products. Toy retailers in 2018, for example, sought to capture Toys R Us shoppers by offering deals with an average discount of 31%, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights.

More and more holiday shoppers are switching to online shopping as top online retail stores offer a wide array of online deals, expedited shipping and a more convenient way to purchase discounted items on Black Friday.

