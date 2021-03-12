The Best Irish Cream Cocktail Recipes You've Never Heard Of

3.0 oz Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

1.0 oz 360 Double Chocolate Flavored Vodka

In a shaker, add ice, Five Farms, and 360 Double Chocolate. Shake until chilled and serve in a martini glass. Garnish with chocolate shavings.

#2 Emerald Isle

Did you really celebrate St. Patrick's Day if you didn't drink something green? Mix up an Emerald Isle for a sweet, creamy, shamrock green colored cocktail that is perfect to enjoy while being Irish for a day.

2.0 oz Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

1.0 oz 360 Sorrento Lemon Flavored Vodka

0.5 oz Crème de Menthe

0.5 oz Maple Syrup

In a shaker add Five Farms, 360 Sorrento Lemon Flavored Vodka, Crème de Menthe, and Maple syrup and dry shake for 30 seconds. Add ice to the shaker and shake again for 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a fresh lemon twist.

#3 Five Farms Céilí

Add some java to your cup with a Five Farms Céilí, named in honor of a traditional Irish social gathering with music and dancing. What better way to celebrate on St. Patrick's Day! Step outside of the box with this unexpected combination that serves as a great alternative to a traditional Irish Coffee.

1.0 oz Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

0.5 oz Ginger Liqueur

0.5 oz Whiskey

4.0 oz Cold Brew Coffee

In a shaker, combine ingredients and shake over ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.

#4 Irish Float

If you enjoy your desserts with an adult kick, the Irish Float was made for you. This combination can be made two different ways, served over fresh ice or over vanilla ice cream.

2.0 oz Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

0.5 oz Butterscotch Schnapps

0.5 oz 360 Madagascar Vanilla Flavored Vodka

2.0 oz Root Beer

1 scoop Vanilla Ice Cream (optional)

In a shaker add Five Farms, 360 Madagascar Vanilla, Butterscotch Schnapps, and ice. Shake and strain into a glass with fresh ice OR in a glass with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Whether you choose to enjoy over ice or ice cream, top with root beer and whipped cream.

ABOUT FIVE FARMS IRISH CREAM

Five Farms is a premium brand of the Holladay Distillery , and is the world's first farm-to-table Irish Cream liqueur. Learn more at fivefarmsirishcream.com and by following @fivefarmsirishcream.

ABOUT HOLLADAY DISTILLERY

Founded in 1856 by Benjamin Holladay, Holladay Distillery is the premium spirits division of McCormick Distilling Company. Once it's safe again, tours are available of the historic distillery, recently renovated, where small-batch bourbon, as well as Tequila Rose, Whicked Pickle, and more are created. Learn more at holladaydistillery.com and follow on Instagram @holladay1856.

©2021 Holladay Distillery, Weston, MO. Drink Responsibly. Drive Responsibly. Exist Responsibly.

SOURCE Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur