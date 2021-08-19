The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 Honors Christopher Casciano as a Listed Lawyer

BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Christopher T. Casciano, a partner at Brown & Barron, has been chosen as a listed lawyer for The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 by Best Lawyers® for "Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs" in Baltimore, Maryland. This marks the second year in a row in which Attorney Casciano has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America©.

Best Lawyers is known worldwide for its "purely peer review" methodology. It has relied heavily on peer review to develop The Best Lawyers in America since the 1980s, enlisting the help of top-rated attorneys throughout the United States to curate a vetted database of legal professionals. Annually, only the top 6% of all private practice attorneys from coast to coast are honored as listed lawyers.

As a seasoned litigator, Attorney Casciano has earned the respect of his clients and peers alike through his dedicated legal representation. He has solely represented plaintiffs for the entirety of his career, focusing his practice at Brown & Barron on medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death. His success has won him acclaim not only from Best Lawyers, but also from Super Lawyers® Rising Stars and The National Trial Lawyers, among others.

SOURCE Brown & Barron, LLC