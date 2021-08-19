The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 Lists William A. Kershaw

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William "Bill" A. Kershaw, the managing partner of Kershaw, Cook & Talley, has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 by Best Lawyers® for his stellar work in "Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs" in Sacramento, California.

This marks Attorney Kershaw's second consecutive year of Best Lawyers recognition, as he was previously selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of its annual The Best Lawyers in America guide.

Best Lawyers primarily relies on peer review in developing its annual guide. Top-rated attorneys across the nation are asked to participate in this meticulous review of the Best Lawyers nominees in their geographic region and legal practice area. The question at the center of this review is, "If you couldn't take on a case yourself, would you refer it to this nominee?" It is, therefore, not feasible to obtain a listing without the respect of one's peers.

Attorney Kershaw has exclusively represented injured and wronged individuals since 1983. His effective legal advocacy—particularly in mass torts, class actions, and complex litigation in both state and federal courts—has garnered national attention. He is renowned by Super Lawyers®, Martindale-Hubbell, the Capitol City Trial Lawyers Association, and more. Most importantly, he is highly regarded by his clients, for whom he has taken on some of the nation's largest corporations—and won.

Backed by over 100 years of combined experience, the attorney team at Kershaw, Cook & Talley is known for its effective representation on behalf of those injured by negligence. A genuine care for its clients has resulted in the recovery of more than $1 billion and much industry acclaim. Learn more at kctlegal.com. More information about Best Lawyers can be found at bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Kershaw, Cook & Talley

Related Links

https://www.kctlegal.com

