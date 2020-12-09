The Best of Peruvian Design and Craftsmanship Comes to Los Angeles for a 2020 Holiday Showcase

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of seven handpicked young talented designers from Peru will share their creative, sustainable and design-driven brands for the first time in the Los Angeles scene.

Today, Conrado Falco, director of the Trade Commission of Peru - PROMPERÚ Los Angeles, announced the launch of a digital Peru pop-up, which will run through Christmas. "Along with the impeccable taste of these new Peruvian designers, we want to establish Alpaca del Peru as the new luxury alternative to cashmere, since Alpaca is more sustainable and has a lower price point than cashmere. Goods produced in Peru also have the advantage of being tariff free in the US due to our trade promotion agreement."

"We are thrilled with the pieces created for this collaboration that show off the elevated quality of handmade products from Peru, combined with the modern design sensibilities of this new generation of Peruvian designers," explains the project's curator Jamie Rosenthal.

The selection includes a range of home goods, yarn, rugs and accessories from Kinua and Puna, two brands that have worked with artisans across Peru to create a line for a SoCal Audience. Ayni, Knit Couture and Anntarah with a line of women's sweaters, ponchos and accessories. Lima Sagrada and Jessica Butrich design leather products and shoes, which utilize a variety of sustainable materials. The collections include organic cotton and Pima cotton, different blends of wools, and much more.

Peru has a long history of textile production, beginning over five thousand years ago with weavers from Pre-Inca and Incan cultures. Today, these ancient techniques, mixed with a sustainable manufacturing industry, have made Peru a hub for high-quality textiles. Many international designers from Ralph Lauren to Ulla Johnson, along with French and Italian luxury brands, have been working with Peru for decades now.

Through small collective farming and organized women groups, the industry has continued to boost local economic development in rural communities especially in the highlands of the country.

To access the full showcase please click: https://lostandfoundshop.com/collections/peru

