The Best Purple Mattress & Leesa Sleep Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Reviewed by Save Bubble

Nov 28, 2019, 16:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Mattress & Leesa Sleep Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest savings on the Purple Hybrid, Original & Premier mattresses as well as the Leesa Legend, Original & Hybrid listed below by the deals experts at Save Bubble.
Best Purple Mattress deals:
- Purple Black Friday Sale: $200 off the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress
- Purple Black Friday Sale: $150 off the Purple Hybrid mattress
- Purple Black Friday Sale: $100 off the Purple mattress (Twin & Twin XL mattresses)
- Save up to $400 on Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattress & sleep bundles at the Purple Black Friday sale
- Save on a wide range of Purple mattresses at Amazon - check live prices on the Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original Purple mattresses
Best Leesa Sleep & more mattress deals:
- Save up to $350 on Leesa Sleep mattresses and get 2 free pillows - save on the Leesa Legend, Original & Hybrid mattresses at the Leesa Black Friday sale
- Save up to 59% on a wide range of Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon - choose from best-selling king, queen and twin memory foam, luxury and standard mattresses
- Save $100 on Nectar memory foam mattresses at NectarSleep.com - deals include a choice of free weighted blanket/mattress protector and two memory foam pillows
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Mattress Firm mattresses - the official Black Friday sale begins on Tuesday November 5, 2019
- Save up to $600 on Tempur-Pedic mattresses at their official store - #1 In customer satisfaction for retail mattresses
The Purple Mattress is the only mattress with grids which work to neutralize body heat. This excellent feature helps eliminate sleep disruption due to the temperature. Aside from that, its grids are also intelligently-designed to flex to provide utmost comfort to the user. Sleep is indeed one of the best luxuries, and a good mattress - such as the Purple Mattress - is undoubtedly a wise investment.
What is the significance of Black Friday? One theory is that retailers see improved sales during the holiday sales and go 'into the black' which has given rise to the name "Black Friday".
