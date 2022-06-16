THE BEST-SELLING GAME OF LIFE 2 LAUNCHES ON PLAYSTATION 4 AND 5 - DOWNLOAD NOW

- Save 20% on THE GAME OF LIFE 2 for PS Plus Subscribers, and receive a FREE exclusive PlayStation Gamer Outfit. Watch the full trailer

- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 is an evolution of the original classic family-friendly board game, already downloaded over 4 million times

- PlayStation 4 and 5 owners can play with their friends and family on mobile, PC and Nintendo Switch with cross-platform multiplayer

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling life simulation game, The Game of Life 2, launches today, 16 June 2022, for PlayStation 4 and 5! With more than 4 million downloads on mobile, PC and Nintendo Switch, it's received over 316 million views on YouTube and Twitch.

To celebrate the launch, players who buy the game or any DLCs can save 20% and receive a FREE PlayStation Gamer Peg Outfit!