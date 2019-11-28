The Best Shark Vac Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales (2019): List of APEX, Navigator, Rocket & Cordless Vacuum Deals Shared by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Shark deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to top models like the Shark ION, Apex, Navigator, and Rocket Vacuum, as reviewed and updated by the team at Spending Lab.

Best Shark vacuum deals:

Best Shark steam mop deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shark is one of the house-care brands owned by SharkNinja Operating LLC. Corded and cordless vacuum and steam mops are being sold by Shark. The ION Robot is a versatile cordless device that combines the portability of a vacuum robot and the hand vacuum. The Shark Navigator and Shark Apex are both corded upright vacuums while the Shark Rocket is an ultra-light bagless unit.

What is the significance of Black Friday? Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US and stores take advantage of the public holiday to offer large discounts on much of their inventory. The resulting increase in sales was often sufficient to put their accounting books 'into the black', which influenced the day's informal name.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab