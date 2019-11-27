The Best Sprint Apple & Android Smartphone Black Friday Deals (2019): iPhone (11, XS, 8), Pixel 4 & Galaxy (S10 & Note10) Deals Listed by Deal Tomato
Deals experts compare the best Sprint Android & Apple iPhone, iPad & Apple Watch 5 deals for Black Friday 2019
Nov 27, 2019, 03:50 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday Sprint deals for 2019? Deals experts at Deal Tomato have compared savings on iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10, Apple iPhone 8, XS, 11, Google Pixel 4 and 3 devices, and are listing the best live deals below.
Best Sprint cell phone deals:
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models
- Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB iPhone 11 models with leases and line plans at Sprint
- Get the iPhone 8 for $5/mo with Sprint Flex lease - at Sprint (Offer ends 12/26)
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 60% on the Apple iPhone XR - available in Black, Yellow, White, Coral, Blue & (PRODUCT) RED with line and service plan deals at Sprint
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage at Sprint
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - check the latest discounts on flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers at Sprint
- Free LG TV with LG G8X - get a FREE 49" LG 4K TV when you lease an LG G8X ThinQ plus Dual Screen for just $15/mo. While supplies last. (offer ends 12/5)
Best Sprint tablet & wearables deals:
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
- iPad 7th Gen for $99.99 (ends 1/9)"
- Save up to 70% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch) tablet
- Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices
- Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 (offer ends 1/9)
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy Watches (offer ends 1/9)
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Although Sprint is expected to merge with T-Mobile soon, their existing cell phone plans are extensive enough to meet the needs of different customers. Switch to Sprint and new customer deals have phone options that include flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone 11. Wearables like the Apple Watch and media tablets like the Apple iPad are available, too.
Will Walmart and Amazon make their Black Friday deals available for longer than a day? As Thanksgiving arrives late this year on November 28, Black Friday is on November 29 while Cyber Monday follows on December 2.
Black Friday deals on Amazon are available for longer than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period with discounted offers appearing as early as the first few weeks of November and as late as the first week of December this year. The holiday shopping season also gets under way at Walmart earlier than in previous years. The retailer's Early Deals Drop lets shoppers enjoy early Black Friday style discounts. Walmart typically kicks off its online Black Friday sale on November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, shoppers often enjoy in-store deals at thousands of Walmart stores nationwide.
Most top online retailers run deals until Cyber Monday, but Amazon kicks its holiday sales up a notch by offering discounts on high-ticket items throughout the week after Cyber Monday.
