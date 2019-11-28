The Best Sprint iPhone Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: All the Best Sprint Apple & Android Cell Phone Deals Rated by The Consumer Post
Here's a comparison of the best Sprint deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019.
Best Sprint iPhone deals:
- Get the iPhone 8 for $5/mo with Sprint Flex lease - at Sprint (Offer ends 12/26)
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models
- Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11
- Save up to 60% on the Apple iPhone XR
Best Sprint Android phone deals:
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones
- Free LG TV with LG G8X (offer ends 12/5)
More Sprint deals:
- Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 (offer ends 1/9)
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy Watches (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
- iPad 7th Gen for $99.99 (ends 1/9)"
- Save up to 70% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch) tablet
- Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices
