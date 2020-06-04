The best time in history to buy a new home

The Coronavirus has affected everyday life and how people live in their home. What once worked for people no longer meets their needs. Whether buyers are working from home, needing more space for physical activity, or outdoor space to grow, the needs for a home are changing and CBH Homes is there to answer the call.

Forbes recently named Boise as one of the Top 10 Cities Best-Positioned to Recover From Corona and CBH Homes agrees. In May alone, CBH saw a spike in new home sales hitting record numbers.

"People have been stuck in their homes for far too long. They're ready to move and we want to help them re-fresh, find something they'll love, and that fits all of their needs," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "You have more time at home, shouldn't you enjoy it? At CBH, we want to give buyers that feeling and leave them saying 'I love being home.'"

With 375 new homes on the ground and ready for buyers to move into, CBH is ready and prepared to support buyers with more options, locations, and affordability to meet their needs. Now until June 30th, buyers can get up to $20,000 towards closing costs, landscaping, appliances, window coverings, and more when they purchase a new CBH home.

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 28 years, is Idaho's #1 Builder, a #1 Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #38 in the nation, and proudly working with over 20,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

SOURCE CBH Homes

