The Best Ways to Get Moving More with California Almonds, Charity Miles and Health & Wellness Coach, Massy Arias

A great incentive to move more is the ability to do good for your community while fitting in that daily walk or run. California Almonds has partnered with Charity Miles, a movement-tracking app where you can support causes through exercise. The app lets you log various types of exercise, from running and walking to dancing and biking, and select a charity of your choice to support with your movement count. As of April 2021, Charity Miles has tracked 558,240 users who have completed 1,038,501 workouts and 2,913,801 miles with California Almonds, and there is always more need out in our communities. Simply download the app here to get started.

While it may be difficult to find that initial motivation, Massy Arias, celebrity health & wellness coach, has some good starting points. Get inspired by fueling up on almonds and kick-starting your fitness goals by checking out Massy Arias' virtual beginners class here. Massy often reminds others that the gym isn't the only outlet to get fit and be healthy. Whether your activity of choice is going on daily walks around the neighborhood or standing up to stretch every hour, get that movement in! When we fuel our body with the right nutrients, the possibilities are endless, but above all, we feel good and want to do good for others.

"Your overall wellness is directly connected with your daily choices. Be conscious about the snacks you eat and your daily movement. Almonds can be the first step to the best version of yourself," said Massy. "When we are feeling our best, we can influence those around us to come together as a community and accomplish GREAT things. California Almonds has partnered with an organization that gives back, while you join a community that's got your back – as we all work towards being our best selves."

Today, Massy speaks candidly about her past, highlighting how she overcame her challenges by changing her lifestyle, focusing on consistent training and understanding that her body needs nourishing foods. You can reach new heights by providing your body with the right nutrients to keep moving as you help your community along the way with California Almonds.

Fuel up on almonds and kick off your movement goals with a virtual beginner's workout and stretch session, featuring Massy Arias HERE.

Read more about Massy Arias and peek at some of Massy's favorite recipes for tasty and easy-to-make snacks and lunches HERE.

For more information about California Almonds and Massy Arias' simple, yet delicious recipes, please visit almonds.com. For more information about Charity Miles, please visit charitymiles.org.

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , Instagram and the California Almonds blog .

About Massy Arias

Massy Arias is a trailblazing certified celebrity trainer, health & wellness coach, CEO, and entrepreneur inspiring a new generation of fitness leaders. Born in the Dominican-Republic as Massiel Indhira Arias, Massy is dedicated to empowering women to embrace their best selves. Massy's unique holistic approach to fitness transforms lives through healthy habits, mindfulness, and physical activity. Her training style has gained a loyal following of almost 3 million fans. Massy and her lifechanging work have been featured in major publications like Cosmopolitan, Shape Magazine, Parents Magazine, Women's Health, and Latina.

About Charity Miles

Charity Miles is an app that enables people to turn their physical activity into money for charity. Since 2012, Charity Miles has regularly been featured as one of the top health and fitness apps in the Apple and Android app stores, and has helped generate approximately $4.5 million in donations to charity. Charity Miles has won several awards, including the SXSW People's Choice Award and a Webby. You can download the app today for free HERE.

