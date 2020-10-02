The Better Business Bureau Awards Next Level Urgent Care Its Top Honor

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Urgent Care, LLC is among the select 2020 organizations recognized by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for excellence in the marketplace, an honor reserved for exemplary businesses serving as role models for their character, expertise and commitment to quality and trust.

The award, which is selected by a designated board of judges, the Silver Fox Advisors, recognizes only a small number of businesses each year. Nominees are considered for two levels of awards – a Winner of Distinction and a Pinnacle Winner. Business practices and approach, as described by each organization, are reviewed and scored.

The winners were recently announced and celebrated online in lieu of the October luncheon cancelled amid the COVID pandemic. Next Level Urgent Care was recognized with the 2020 Pinnacle Award, a top honor among the BBB awards for excellence.

According to Next Level Urgent Care founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze, the award confirms the organization's efforts to put patients and quality of care first – through extended hours, access to a vast network of healthcare professionals and customized health and wellness programs.

"We are so honored to receive the Pinnacle Award from the Better Business Bureau. Everything we do within our organization to facilitate access to affordable and quality healthcare is done in the pursuit of excellence. We could not be prouder to accept this award in recognition of these efforts," said Breeze.

The announcement came just weeks after Next Level Urgent Care received the Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best in Urgent Care 2020 Award, and its designation as a COVID-19 clinical research partner.

In the ongoing pursuit to provide excellence in healthcare across Texas, Breeze and her growing team have expanded Next Level Urgent Care to 15 urgent care clinics and six onsite employee health and wellness clinics throughout the greater Houston and surrounding area.

The organization provides an array of urgent care and primary care services, as well as customized employer solutions including return to work programs with screenings, testing and educational instruction as part of a comprehensive COVID-19 Safety Program.

All Next Level Urgent Care clinics provide advanced diagnostic equipment and healthcare services, as well as occupational health services, and customized employer healthcare support programs.

