The BGL Healthcare & Life Sciences Insider - Shifting Sites of Service in Healthcare

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shift in site of service for care delivery to the ambulatory environment is accelerating, according to the BGL Healthcare & Life Sciences Insider, an industry report released by Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). Expanding patient choice and economic responsibility, growing payor adoption, and continued technological advancements are all contributing factors to this shift. In addition, COVID-19 has placed a significant strain on the delivery system, further forcing site of service selection into the spotlight.

Access the full report here:

https://www.bglco.com/research/bgl-healthcare-insider-sites-of-service/

Physician entrepreneurs are a key driver of the movement to the outpatient environment, including those in Retail Medicine, Single Disease State Focus, Primary Care, and Outsourced Clinical Services. This issue of the BGL Healthcare & Life Sciences Insider includes targeted discussions with thought leaders that are either invested in, or operating within, these sectors experiencing continued transition. The report provides insight into trends in ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pain Management, Cardiology, Concierge Medicine, and Risk-Based Primary Care.

Twenty states have suspended their Certificate of Need laws, allowing for greater development of outpatient facilities in those states, in competition to the traditional hospital setting. In addition, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid finalized plans in December 2020 to phase out their inpatient-only list, which will clear the way for many higher-acuity cases to move to the ambulatory environment.

From the formation of single-specialty ASCs to increased utilization of the office setting for procedures, these trends and strategies all positively impact the three major constituencies: patients, providers, and payors. Patients and physicians are increasingly comfortable performing high-impact procedures such as interventional cardiology procedures and stenting, or total joints and spine procedures, in the ambulatory environment.

