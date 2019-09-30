The Bia-Echo Foundation announces the Global Consortium for Female Reproductive Longevity and Equality in partnership with the Buck Institute for Research on Aging

The Consortium will be anchored at the Buck's Center for Female Reproductive Longevity and Equality which was established in 2018 with a gift from attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan. The Center is the first research facility in the world focused solely on reproductive equality and ovarian aging, a key determinant not only of fertility but of overall health and longevity.

In addition to providing grants, the Global Consortium will provide resources in the form of infrastructure support and networking opportunities. With the Buck Center for Female Reproductive Longevity and Equality at its center, leading novel research and core research functions and hosting a biannual global meeting, the Global Consortium will empower scientists worldwide to participate in this emerging field.

"The narrative around women's reproductive science is ripe for change," said Nicole Shanahan. "Igniting the science within longevity research and with a purpose towards equity is something I'm thrilled to do in partnership with the Buck Institute."

"While menopause and ovarian aging set off a cascade of negative health effects in women's bodies that impact bone, cognitive, cardiovascular and immune function, the field has been significantly understudied," said Eric Verdin, President and CEO of the Buck Institute. "We are delighted to be partnering with Bia-Echo on this vitally important initiative."

About the Bia-Echo Foundation:

Bia-Echo Foundation is a private foundation, founded by Nicole Shanahan, that aims to accelerate social change in order to establish a fair and equitable society for future generations to thrive. We invest in changemakers at the forefront of innovation who are tackling some of the world's greatest challenges within our core areas of equality-based investment: Reproductive Longevity & Equality, Criminal Justice Reform and Healthy and Livable Ecosystems. https://www.biaecho.org

About the Buck Institute:

Our success will ultimately change healthcare. At the Buck, we aim to end the threat of age-related diseases for this and future generations by bringing together the most capable and passionate scientists from a broad range of disciplines to identify and impede the ways in which we age. An independent, nonprofit institution, our goal is to increase human health span, or the healthy years of life. Globally recognized as the pioneer and leader in efforts to target aging, the number one risk factor serious diseases including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer, macular degeneration, heart disease, and diabetes, the Buck wants to help people live better longer. Learn more at: https://buckinstitute.org.

