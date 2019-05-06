NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The growth of the textile industry is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years. Growing use of biocomponent fibers in apparels and home furnishings will drive the biocomponent fiber market significantly. Vendors in the emerging economies including China and India are undertaking several government initiatives while leveraging promotional activities for setting up manufacturing plants. As a result, the demand for biocomponent fiber is likely to surge considerably in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the bicomponent fiber market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Market Overview



Rising demand for non-woven fabrics



One of the growth drivers of the global bicomponent fiber market is the rising demand for non-woven fabrics. Growing consumer demand for low cost and recyclable fabrics with enhanced softness and porosity boosts the adoption of non-woven fabrics.



Prevalence of substitutes



One of the challenges in the growth of the global bicomponent fiber market is the prevalence of substitutes. The growing adoption of eco-friendly textile products can impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bicomponent fiber market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Bicomponent fiber manufacturers are focusing on increasing production capacities and diversifying into new products for capturing greater market shares to achieve a competitive edge. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



