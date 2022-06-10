The Big Pun Estate Launches Limited Edition Tribute Box Set Featuring Grandson Ether Rios

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Pun's grandson, Ether Rios, pays tribute to the icon by recreating a timeless photograph in the Bronx, NY where their family's legacy began. The image of the late great Christopher Lee Rios continues to represent Latinos in hip-hop worldwide.

Big Pun was the first Latino rapper to achieve platinum status for his Grammy-nominated album Capital Punishment. He is regarded as one of hip-hop's greatest lyricists of all time. His music will permeate the Puerto Rican Day parade, which will take place this Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Ether Rios paying homage to the infamous image of his grandfather Big Pun. Ether Rios holds Capital Punishment CD by the 6 Train Whitlock Station.

Big Pun had an amazing year. Just last month, he had a video go viral with the dancing little league baseball player. On November 10, 2022, the @Officialbigpun's Instagram page released a star-studded 50th birthday video featuring Lin Manuel, French Montana, Mike Tyson, Laz Alonso, Erica Mena, Residente, and many more. On March 22, 2021, Bronx councilman Fernando Cabrera and loved ones of the late Big Pun were on hand as Fordham Road and Grand Concourse were renamed " Big Pun Plaza ."

Big Pun's website is now live at officialbigpun.com for fans to sign up for the mailing list to be notified on June 24th of the limited-edition collector's box set. The site will continue to announce exclusive drops, merch, and collaborations.

The campaign will also feature a tribute commercial starring Ether Rios, the 11-year-old grandson of Big Pun from his firstborn daughter Star Rios, now 31. Her siblings are Vanessa Rios, 30, and Chris Rios, 28. The Rios family tree and legacy will continue to grow, reminding people that Big Pun is FOREVER!

The commercial is produced by Oscar Peña from Super O Mgmt, a brand consulting agency and directed by Jean Shepherd of DOF Films, both companies are New York-based and Latino-owned.

