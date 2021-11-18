The BIG Thanksgiving STUFFING Event Returns In-Person: Over 1,000 Volunteers from Every Walk of Life Unite from across Southern California to Work Together to Help Thousands This Holiday Season at Big Sunday Headquarters on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 9 AM- 12 PM

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Sunday, one of the USA's foremost organizations connecting people through helping and opportunities to volunteer will host its 10th Annual BIG SUNDAY Thanksgiving Stuffing Event, on Wednesday, November 24th from 9 AM – 12 Noon PT at the Big Sunday headquarters at 6111 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038. Back in-person this year, more than 1,000 volunteers of all ages, races, religions, backgrounds and ethnicities will have fun working COVID-safe together on the day before Thanksgiving sorting food, and stuffing and handing out the bags of food to kick off the holiday season. Big Sunday plans to give away over 3,000 bags of Thanksgiving food – each bag will include enough food for four people -- to thousands of families, including victims of domestic violence, runaway teens, seniors, veterans, working poor families, homeless people, ailing people and many others. The bags will be distributed to more than 75 schools and nonprofit agencies. Between the recipients, volunteers and donors, this year's event will touch more than 14,000 people. In classic Big Sunday fashion, the crowd will include well-known people and industry leaders, while at the same time many of the helpers will also be receiving assistance underscoring Big Sunday's belief that the world isn't divided into the "haves" and the "have nots". Rather, the world is full of the "haves" and the "have mores" – everyone, regardless of personal circumstance, has some way in which they can help someone else. Everyone participating will also join together for a big community breakfast hosted by Big Sunday, with live music throughout the day. All volunteers 12 & up must be vaccinated, and everyone will be asked to wear a mask. The entire event will take place outdoors. All kinds of groups - schools, religious institutions, businesses, non-profits, individuals and families from across Southern California are already collecting and dropping off hundreds of pounds of food and hundreds of dollars to put toward food in preparation for the event.

After the realities of COVID severely limited volunteer participation last year, the response to this year's in-person event has been extraordinary. "Of course, I am so happy that we can provide a delicious Thanksgiving dinner for so many. But I am thrilled that, once again, we can all do this together. With all the anger and bad news out there, it's wonderful and gratifying to see so many people in the Big Sunday Community simply looking for ways to be generous and nice and kind. And for that I am incredibly thankful!" said David Levinson, Big Sunday's founder and executive director, and author of Everyone Helps, Everyone Wins, How Absolutely Anyone Can Pitch In. Help Out. and Give Back. to Make the World a Better Place. Considered an expert in the field of volunteerism, Levinson is consulted widely by cities, nonprofits, corporations and other volunteer organizations. Big Sunday also works with a variety of corporations in different cities and regions in a host of ways to design and create custom high-impact service projects.

Big Sunday (www.bigsunday.org) has been connecting people with opportunities to help, volunteer and to do good works together since 1999. Since its inception, Big Sunday has touched over a 1 million lives, engaging, empowering and uniting people of every imaginable background all over California, from San Diego to San Francisco, and in more than 20 different states as well as Australia and the UK. Big Sunday has completed in excess of 1.75 million volunteer man-hours and the organization has collected and distributed hundreds of thousands of items of clothing, food, toiletries, school supplies, furniture, appliances and other essentials. The organization functions as an efficient and impactful clearing-house of volunteerism, giving and community engagement. Big Sunday produces, promotes or sponsors over 2000 unique helping opportunities every year, empowering and uniting people of every age, background and means to work together to support the huge variety of causes that they care about. Big Sunday's mission is to connect people and build community via helping and is driven by the belief that absolutely everyone has some way that they can help someone else. Big Sunday was named by the Points of Light Foundation as one of "10 national nonprofits that are making a tremendous impact on our country's most critical challenges by mobilizing volunteers…These organizations also demonstrate a collaborative spirit through partnerships with other organizations to help strengthen communities across the nation."

