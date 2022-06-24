THE BIGGEST FUTURE GAMECHANGERS IN GASTRONOMY ARE REVEALED AS '50 NEXT' RETURNS FOR A HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SECOND EDITION

Building on the first edition of the list revealed in 2021, the second edition of 50 Next aims to reflect the diversity of the global gastronomic scene. The Class of 2022 includes a wide range of ground-breaking individuals including: innovative thinkers Anusha Murthy and Elizabeth Yorke, who are sparking conversation around Indian food systems; Dinara Kasko, the Ukrainian cake-maker who started a pastry revolution; Mmabatho Molefe, the chef empowering Black women and challenging misconceptions of indigenous cuisine, and Lefteris Arapakis, the fisherman tackling ocean pollution in Greece. Full information about each person can be found on the 50 Next website here .

William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best, says: "We are delighted to announce the 50 Next Class of 2022 at a live ceremony, where we can celebrate the next generation of gastronomic leaders together and pay tribute to their incredible achievements."

To celebrate the unveiling of the Class of 2022, as well as to honour the Class of 2021, a one-day 50 Next event was hosted in partnership with the Biscay region and Basque Government, which culminated in the announcement of the 2022 list.

