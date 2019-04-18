The bilirubin blood test market will register a CAGR of close to 8% by 2023
The technological advances are likely to foster the bilirubin blood test market growth during the forthcoming years. Market players are offering products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards for creating a mark in the market. The modern products from the market players are allowing vendors in retaining their existing consumers and attracting prospective consumers. The companies are also launching innovative products to support sales and high-volume production, in turn, impacting the market positively in the upcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the bilirubin blood test market will register a CAGR of close to 8% by 2023.
Market Overview
The rising incidence of drug-induced liver injuries
One of the growth drivers of the global bilirubin blood test market is the rising incidence of drug-induced liver injuries. Bilirubin blood tests are utilized in high numbers to monitor the bilirubin levels in adult patients effectively which will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The risk associated with blood tests
One of the challenges in the growth of the global bilirubin blood test market is the risk associated with blood tests. The risks associated with blood tests can prevent patients from getting the necessary tests done and cause loss of time to medical staff or unnecessary legal issues which can directly impact the demand for bilirubin blood testing.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bilirubin blood test market during 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
