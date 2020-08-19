The BIOPROTECTUs™ System Used To Disinfect And Protect Armstrong School District Schools And Facilities

KITTANNING, Pa., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchPoint Solutions, LLC, an authorized distributor of ViaClean Technologies' products including the registered BIOPROTECTTM antimicrobial product formulations, announced that Armstrong School District, the public school district serving various communities throughout Armstrong County, Pennsylvania, has begun the process of treating all of its schools and facilities with ViaClean Technologies BIOPROTECTUsTM System to disinfect facility surfaces from bacteria, mold, mildew and viruses and provide long term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial protection from bacteria*, mold, mildew and fungi.

The announcement was made today by Joshua Gray, CEO of TouchPoint Solutions, LLC. Joshua said, "We are excited to work with the Armstrong School District as they become a leader in protecting their faculty and students with the extended protection the BIOPROTECTUsTM System provides on surfaces that is superior to a purely conventional disinfectant strategy."

"We are gratified that Armstrong School District has chosen to disinfect and protect its school facilities with the BIOPROTECTUsTM System to ensure the safety and well-being of its students, teachers, custodial services team and their facilities," said Jim Young, Chairman and Managing Director of ViaClean Technologies. "We look forward to continued support to Armstrong School District in its ongoing commitment to protect its 8 schools from germs, bacteria and viruses. We are confident that the BIOPROTECTUsTM System is the most effective technology and process available."

"Armstrong School District is committed to the safety, health and well-being of all our occupants," said Sam Kirk Jr., PCSBA, Director of Finance and Operations at Armstrong School District. "We are taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of harmful germs and bacteria, further enhancing what we're already doing to safeguard our students, staff and community. Being able to treat the surfaces and the air as a system will be very beneficial and something our students deserve."

The BIOPROTECTUsTM System, distributed by TouchPoint Solutions, LLC, encompasses an array of patented, registered technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial surface protection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUsTM System is BIOPROTECTTM (https://bioprotect.us); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial protection that inhibits and prevents the growth and spread of *odor and stain causing bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and mildew.

The Armstrong School District has approximately 4,803 students & faculty in 8 school buildings totaling more than 846,060 sq. ft. Following its initial application, Armstrong School District will reapply the BIOPROTECTUsTM System every 90 days in order to continuously safeguard the schools, and its students and teachers, from harmful germs. The initial application included all interior spaces, exterior door hardware and playground structures. This will support and work in conjunction with additional preventative measures that the District has already taken. "Years of research, invention, development and commercial trials and sales have culminated in a series of patents and regulatory approvals that bring the BIOPROTECTUsTM System to the forefront of solving the full range of microbiological problems," said Dr. Curtis White, PhD and Chief Technology Officer of ViaClean Technologies.

For more information on TouchPoint Solutions, LLC and the BIOPROTECTUsTM System, please visit www.touchpointnow.net. For more information on the Armstrong School District, please visit https://www.asd.k12.pa.us/.

SOURCE TouchPoint Solutions, LLC

