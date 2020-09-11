The Biopsy Market in China 2020-2026: How COVID-19 Affects the Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Biopsy Market, by Cancer Segment, Volume of Biopsy and Patient Diagnosed Numbers, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer is the leading cause of mortality in China. There approximately 4.3 Million cancer cases and 2.9 Million cancer death occurred over in 2018. So an average of 7 people was diagnosed with cancer, while 4 people died of cancer every minute in China. China has 40% higher motility rate compared to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Imaging tests like X-rays and CT scans assist in discovering areas of concerns, but they can't differentiate between cancerous and noncancerous cells. For the diagnosis of cancer, a biopsy is the only sure way to identify most cancers. According to this report, China Biopsy Market is expected to reach USD 8.1 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

How COVID-19 Affects the Chinese Biopsy Industry

The Coronavirus outbreak has come as a massive blow on the biopsy diagnostics centres, hospitals, supply chain and clinical trials of the biopsy industry. As per our findings, the biopsy market in China got affected a bit from December 2019 to April 2020. Read the complete analysis of COVID-19 in this report. As for how this pandemic is affecting the biopsy industry in China and when it's going to revive.

Reasons for Growth in Cancer Cases and High Mortality Rate in China

The rise in cancer cases has been driven by an ageing population and the prevalence of lifestyle factors such as smoking, stress and sedentary lifestyle.The prime reasons for the higher mortality in China are due to its low rate of early-stage cancers detection, and another reason is that China still has non-uniformed clinical cancer treatment strategies performed by different regions.

Top 3 Types of Cancers in China

Chinese population is mostly affected by three types of cancer Breast Cancer, Liver cancer, Colon and Rectum cancer. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancer among women in China. The study also reveals that breast cancer rates are higher in urban areas of China than in rural areas. As with the rapid development of China's economy, more and more people have moved from rural areas to large cities.

This is a known fact that having more than one child lowers breast-cancer risk. But China had 1 child policy from 1979, and since most of the women work in the city, they have to follow the policy to avoid penalty. Although this one-child rule was repealed in 2015 with two-child policy rule, however, it will take 15 to 20 years for this policy to show any result.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Market & Volume Analysis - China Biopsy Test

5.1 Market

5.2 Volume

6. Market & Volume Share - China Biopsy Test

6.1 Market Share

6.2 Volume Share

7. Segment Analysis - China Biopsy Test Market

7.1 Breast Cancer

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Volume of Biopsy

7.1.3 Patient Diagnosed Numbers

7.2 Prostate Cancer

7.3 Lung Cancer

7.4 Liver Cancer

7.5 Thyroid Cancer

7.6 Colon & Rectum Cancer

7.7 Kidney Cancer

7.8 Leukaemia

7.9 Pancreas Cancer

7.10 Bladder Cancer

8. Mergers & Acquisitions

9. Company Analysis

9.1 C. R. Bard, Inc.

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Initiatives/Recent Developments

9.1.3 Financial Insight

9.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.3 Cardinal Health, Inc.

9.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.5 Hologic, Inc.

