The Black Gold? - The Italian Balsamic Vinegar is a Must Have

MILAN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone perhaps knows the Italian Balsamic Vinegar as a gourmand ingredient to flavor a salad or Parmigiano Reggiano but this product is increasingly becoming a trending topic, versatile, and incredibly refined.

It is not unusual now that a trendy bartender chooses a PDO Balsamic Vinegar to create a unique cocktail, or a 3 stars chef to enrich an alicide with almond and rose petals or to color the soft heart of a muffin.

Balsamic Vinegar from Modena is exported in more than 120 countries, and only few of the bottles produced are consumed in Italy. No doubt it's now a "superstar product."

But how to recognize a real PDO or GPI Balsamic Vinegar of Modena? Where to find the different Italian brands, being sure not to buy a fake?

Italiaregina.it has built up the largest collection of Italian brands bottles of true and tasteful Balsamic Vinegar with more than 50 different types of PDO, GPI, pearl drop, black cream, white cream, aged vinegar, and the online shop can deliver in all Europe and US in less than 48 hours.

PDO or IGP: how to recognize the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

The Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Aceto Balsamico di Modena) is produced from fermented and/or cooked and/or concentrated grape must coming only from Lambrusco, Sangiovese, Trebbiano, Albana, Ancellotta, Fortana and Montuni vines.

The minimum percentage of grape must is 20% of the total quantity of the product to be sent to processing and the must are added with a minimum amount of 10% at least 10-year-old aged wine vinegar.

It must have a minimum total acidity of 8 gr/kg and a minimum net dry extract of 55 gr/kg. Caramel may be added for color stability, up to a maximum of 2% of the finished product. No other substances may be added.

If it's a PDO or IGP product you always will find on the bottle the specific labels.

