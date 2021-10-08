The Black In Jewelry Coalition Introduces the Together By Design Contest

The Black in Jewelry Coalition (BIJC) is hosting "Together by Design", celebrating Black love and jewelry design. Tweet this

"The Together By Design contest highlights, celebrates and elevates Black jewelry designers and love," said Annie Doresca, BIJC President.

The Together By Design contest is open to couples residing in the United States who are not already married, although they can be engaged. Once the winning love story is selected, the second phase of the Together by Design competition is for the competing jewelry designers to sketch a ring based on the couples' love story. The winning design will be brought to life and given to the winning couple.

All judges are members of BIJC. Judges of the Together By Design Love Story contest include:

Michelle Graff, Editor-In-Chief of National Jeweler; Elyssa Jenkins- Perez, Director of Membership and Digital Content at JVC and Vice President of BIJC; Amina Sorel, Amina Sorel Fine Jewelry; Guerdy Abraira, Owner of Guerdy Design; and Severine Ferrari, Founder of Engagement 101.

Judges of the Together By Design Jewelry competition include: Jalnar Dhanani-Wade, Owner and Designer of The Benchmark Collection; Jennifer Gandia, Co-owner of Greenwich St. Jewelers; Ronke Nedd, Founder and Creative Head at Rebecca Noff Designs Inc.; Sheryl Jones, Sheryl Jones Inc; Marla Aaron, Marla Aaron Jewelry.

For full contest rules and to enter, visit https://blackinjewelry.org/together-by-design/.

