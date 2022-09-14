The Black Women's Health Imperative Celebrates 39th Anniversary with Series of Community Events

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Black Women's Health Imperative, founded by Byllye Avery in 1983 as the National Black Women's Health Project, announced a series of events to commemorate its 39th anniversary and renew its commitment to improving the health and wellness of Black communities nationwide.

"After two years of virtual anniversary programming, we're excited that this year's gatherings will allow us to safely reconnect with communities and advocacy networks in person," said Michelle Webb, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of the Black Women's Health Imperative. "Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, renewed attacks on Black women's reproductive rights, and ongoing racism and gender discrimination, our physical presence in Black communities has never been more critical."

To commemorate the milestone, the Black Women's Health Imperative will host and sponsor a number of events throughout the month of September, including:

The Black Mamas Matter Alliance Conference , September 17th-18th in Washington, D.C.

, in A special episode of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud featuring NFL players Christian Kirk , Najee Harris , Clyde Edwards-Helaire , Stefon Diggs , and Grady Jarrett playing against a team of their mothers, who will compete on behalf of BWHI, airing September 18th at 8/7c.

featuring NFL players , , , , and playing against a team of their mothers, who will compete on behalf of BWHI, airing at 8/7c. Your Vote Matters! In collaboration with the non-profit organization When We All Vote.org, BWHI will launch a voter registration drive campaign coinciding with National Voter Registration Day. BWHI's dedicated registration portal will be available on September 15th : https://weall.vote/bwhivotes BWHI will also publish a special edition of its mid-term elections voter guide.

In collaboration with the non-profit organization When We All Vote.org, BWHI will launch a voter registration drive campaign coinciding with National Voter Registration Day. BWHI's dedicated registration portal will be available on : BWHI will also publish a special edition of its mid-term elections voter guide. Spare Me -- Real Talk , an in-person discussion of Black women's experiences with uterine fibroids featuring reality star Cynthia Bailey and CEO Linda Goler Blount in Washington, D.C. on September 21st .

, an in-person discussion of Black women's experiences with uterine fibroids featuring reality star and CEO in on . Women's Wellness Day, an all-day breast cancer screening event hosted by House of Hope and Emory Health Systems in Atlanta, GA on September 24th . During the event, the community will be invited to partake in other health screenings, massages, food trucks, and more. The event is part of BWHI's 1 million, 1 season anti-cancer campaign to encourage women to schedule their preventative cancer screenings. Learn more here: https://1million1season.bwhi.org/

an all-day breast cancer screening event hosted by House of Hope and Emory Health Systems in on . During the event, the community will be invited to partake in other health screenings, massages, food trucks, and more. The event is part of BWHI's anti-cancer campaign to encourage women to schedule their preventative cancer screenings. Learn more here: CEO Showcase : A special panel featuring president and CEO Linda Goler Blount at the 2022 Power Rising JOY Summit in Atlanta, GA.

: A special panel featuring president and CEO at the in The release of BWHI's 2021 Tobacco Industry Marketing Awareness Survey results on September 23rd . A joint project between BWHI and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the survey gathered information on tobacco use among people of color, which will be used to inform prevention efforts.

results on . A joint project between BWHI and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the survey gathered information on tobacco use among people of color, which will be used to inform prevention efforts. A BWHI Fair Work Initiative ™ panel presentation during the lunch hour at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference on September 29th in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the Fair Work Initiative here: FWI

..and more!

Since its founding nearly four decades ago, the Black Women's Health Imperative has invested more than $50 million in programs designed to address the barriers to wellness facing Black women.

"We hope you will join our dedicated team at the Black Women's Health Imperative in celebrating 39 years of years of advocacy, policy, research, education, and leadership development aimed at advancing the health of the nation's more than 21 million Black women and girls," said Webb. "Because of them, we have more than 21 million reasons to continue our relentless pursuit of health equity."

If you, a family member, or someone you know has been positively impacted by our work, please share your stories with us at www.bwhi.org and on IG at #blkwomenshealth.

About the Black Women's Health Imperative:

The Black Women's Health Imperative is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across their lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. See our impact: https://bwhi.org/impact/

