The Blatantly Honest Foundation Invites You To Join Their Moon Mission!

"Knowing firsthand what it feels like to be bullied and the dark place it can leave you in, I knew there was another way to reach our youth and help turn their perception and self-value around," expresses Nichols. "Sending their photos to the moon is just the first step in breaking all boundaries, obstacles and doubt that so many children and teens experience on a daily basis."

Nichols is on a life-long mission to change the stigma behind bullying and other social issues with The Blatantly Honest Foundation. By educating the public, encouraging students to share their stories and become blatantly honest in their own lives, the non-profit organization is now embarking on its next pursuit.

Operation Inclusion is a unique program to inspire today's youth to take part in a journey to outer space. By sending photos of themselves to the moon, youth will be able to literally rise above all their worldly troubles and think about what a bully-free lunar culture might look like in contrast to ours on earth. With donations collected, the Blatantly Honest Foundation plans to do just that by creating a mobile game designed for kids.

Blatantly Honest Foundation has partnered with Capturelife as the exclusive technology platform to further their efforts in stemming the brutal effects of bullying and ultimately build strong and resilient youth. "We are very excited to have Capturelife as our Moon Mission technology partner," explained Nichols, "The combination of the powerful Capturelife digital platform and the company's extensive network of consumers and business partners, made this a perfect match."

By signing up as a Moon Mission participant, individuals have the opportunity to give bullied victims an out-of-this-world opportunity to sign up for a mission, choose their donation package, upload the photo or photos they choose, and have their likeness live forever on the moon. They will also receive a certificate for participation in the mission and are encouraged to follow the foundation's social media to stay up-to-date with launch information. The launch will be live-streamed or can be viewed in person from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Donation packages start at just $5. For more information and to get involved, please visit https://blatantlyhonest.org/moon-mission



Become a part of the community and follow us on

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Blatantlyhonestfoundation

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/blatantlyhonestfoundation/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/BHFCorporation

ABOUT THE BLATANTLY HONEST FOUNDATION:

The Blatantly Honest Foundation is a modern 501(c)(3) that puts a twist on what it means to relate, educate and inspire our youth. They focus on making a lasting impact on the lives of young people by encouraging them to speak up for others and themselves. Blatantly Honest believes that everyone has a story and the power to overcome their deepest of struggles. As an organization, they provide educational resources and eye-opening talks on issues such as: bullying, body image, mental health and more.

ABOUT MAKAILA NICHOLS

At age 22, Makaila is a best-selling author of "Blatantly Honest: Normal Teen, Abnormal Life." In her book, she shares her personal struggles with issues teens may encounter such as: bullying, body image, sexual assault, peer pressure and more. She has also created two children's coloring books focused on anti-bullying and positive body image: "Buddies Don't Bully" and "Every Body is Beautiful." Her YouTube & podcast channel focus on changing the stigmas behind teen social issues, where she chats with celebrities, influencers and experts about their own struggles and triumphs. Travelling the country to speak to elementary, middle and high school students about bullying, body image, sexual assault, mental health and suicide prevention, Makaila is also a highly-sought after public speaker. Aside from working with the youth, she also hosts events to provide insight for parents, teachers, organizations and more.

ABOUT CAPTURELIFE

Capturelife is a digital technology platform that allows for seamless photo sharing, making it easier to share and relive personal and professional memories of life's most important experiences. The Capturelife platform gives attractions, resorts, cruise lines, sports, entertainment and experience brands the tools they need to create connected, ongoing relationships with consumers that can build new revenue and brand loyalty.

SOURCE Blatantly Honest Foundation