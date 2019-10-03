The Blinc Group and Think20 Labs Announce Research Partnership Focused on Cannabis Vaping Emissions

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Blinc Group, the leading provider of customized vaping solutions for the Cannabis industry, and Think20 Labs, an analytical testing laboratory for Hemp and Cannabis, announced a research partnership. The objective of this research is to develop a vaping apparatus that helps identify possible dangerous compounds that are inhaled by consumers. More in-depth research will be conducted looking at how the chemicals in the matrices break down as they are vaporized while also analyzing which products can be recommended for safe consumption.

The research partnership combines The Blinc Group's deep experience in vaping technologies with Think20 Labs's expertise in pharmaceutical-grade analysis. The Blinc Group's participation will be headed by the product standards work of Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, CEO of The Blinc Group, Chairman of the ISO Standards on Vaping Products and Chairman of CEN Standards on Vaping Products, and Think20 Labs's participation will be managed by Conor Jenkins, the scientific director and lead bioinformatician of Think 20 Labs.

Research, development, and implementation of standardized test methods will include, among others, emissions of cannabinoids, terpenes, VOCs, carbonyl compounds, nitrosamines, and heavy metals.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with the forward-thinking science team at Think20 Labs, to research the creation of innovative, safe and tested cannabis vaping products. The Blinc Group and Think20 Labs share a commitment to responsible product development, based on science and experience, in order to address the current vaping issues. We look forward to beginning our work on this important partnership as The Blinc Group continues to strive for a professional, transparent, and sensibly-regulated cannabis industry," said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, CEO of The Blinc Group.

Conor Jenkins states: "The overall goal is to drive the regulations regarding these products and informing regulatory bodies of our findings in hopes that we can show an area that has been dangerously overlooked in this field."

About The Blinc Group

The Blinc Group works with MSOs, LPs, processors, and brands to produce cutting edge vaping hardware solutions for their current and future needs, on the pillars of Innovation, Quality and Safety. Based around our patent-pending X-Pro processes & technologies, our Enterprise Solutions offering lets our clients focus on their core competencies like growing, extracting and selling the finished product, while Blinc becomes the seamless link between the marketing, product development, and operations teams. As product safety and brand differentiation become more critical, Blinc is the only company that can produce bespoke vaping devices, from R&D to sourcing certified raw materials, to getting the hardware produced in ISO / cGMP certified factories, as the whole process is overseen by our QA/QC team in China.

About Think20 Labs

Think20 Labs is an open and collaborative environment that uses creativity to challenge what they know and what they want to understand. They are challenging the way a laboratory understands the importance of Hemp and Cannabis testing and defines partnerships. Think20's goal is to provide industry leading diagnostic research and work to develop innovative testing methods that will address the current and future compliance hurdles in the market. Their aim is to protect and educate both their consumers and clients by allowing science to drive the discussion. They currently have two locations in California and Maryland and are working towards a national footprint.

