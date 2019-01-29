The Blue Book Network® Releases New "Custom Plan Room" for ONETEAM, Its Free Bid Management & Collaboration Software

JEFFERSON VALLEY, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Book Network® today announced a software update to ONETEAM, a free bid management and collaboration software. The Blue Book Network's® innovative approach to continuously improve their bid management software stems from working closely with General Contractors (GC) across the nation to address their industry needs. The latest result is a "Custom Plan Room" designed by GCs for GCs.

ONETEAM now provides two plan room options free of charge. A new "Custom Plan Room" where GCs can quickly and easily upload and organize their private, secure plan rooms. Customization is enabled through access to unlimited folders and personalized labeling. ONETEAM will continue to provide its "Standard Plan Room", where files are limited to 3-folders for plans, specifications, and addenda. The Blue Book Network® will separate, label, and optimize the files for GCs at no charge.

ONETEAM's exclusive advantages over its competitors are The Blue Book Network's® premier vendor database, local networking events, office meet & greets and personal support from The Blue Book Network® Franchise Owners in the field. These local consultants work closely with each GC to quickly find qualified subs to bid their project or work on their jobsite.

"As The Blue Book Network® moves forward leveraging technology to help general contractors and subcontractors communicate more effectively, we are also increasing opportunities for the face-to-face meetings that are critical – especially with today's subcontractor shortage," said Ed Haege, Director of ONETEAM. "For 105 years, The Blue Book Network® has been the premiere network for the commercial construction industry to build profitable relationships."

