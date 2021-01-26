The Blueprint Group Invests In Social Media Platform Tsū's Mission To Pay $5m In Equity To Content Creators And Artists

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based full-service talent, artist management, label and music distribution powerhouse The Blueprint Group and Tsū Inc. , the "Social That Pays," today announces a landmark partnership rooted in a shared commitment to content creators and artists.

Tsū, which now shares advertising and affiliate revenue with creators, has teamed up with The Blueprint Group in an initiative to distribute $5 million in company equity among creators who most actively support the Tsū platform. The partnership will not only boost Tsū's mission to cultivate great content and expand its creator community, it will expand the media presence of artists like those managed and distributed by The Blueprint Group.

Regarding the partnership, John Acunto, Tsū's co-founder and chief innovation officer commented, "Our community of creators is at the core of Tsū's success. Today we're expanding that community with The Blueprint Group's incredible roster of talent. We continue to be the only platform treating our creators as partners and we have gone further than ever before by offering company equity. No other social media platform can say that."

The Blueprint Group Executives, Al Branch and Cortez Bryant agreed, "The Blueprint Group has always been at the forefront of innovation, strategic partnerships and brand alignment for our entire client roster. Partnering with Tsū allows us to not only continue that legacy with our in-house clients, but to offer the same opportunities to other artists, content creators, comedians, entrepreneurs and athletes."

Seasoned music executives Ryan Haslam and Billy Jones oversee the day-to-day operations for Tsū along with The Blueprint Group executive team.

The Blueprint Group and Tsū have additionally co-produced a comedy streaming series exclusively for the Tsū platform, entitled Trippin On Sundays. The show features comedians Nard Holston, OD Odell, and Sunshine. At a time when comedians and other performers are struggling to find work opportunities due to the Covid 19 pandemic the series provides laughs for audiences and financial relief for performers.

The Blueprint Group — led by Gee Roberson [Co-CEO, The Blueprint Group & Partner Maverick], Cortez "Tez" Bryant [Co-CEO, The Blueprint Group & Partner, Maverick], Jean Nelson [CEO, BPG Records & Partner, The Blueprint Group], Al Branch [CMO & Partner, The Blueprint Group], Bryan Calhoun [Head of Digital Strategy, The Blueprint Group], and Shawn Gee [Partner, The Blueprint Group] —have solidified the company as a leader in music and entertainment. Its current clientele includes T.I., G-Eazy, Trippie Redd, and Lil Nas X to name a few. The Tsū partnership is yet another boundary-breaking play for the team following the launch of the distribution arm, BPG Distro.

About Tsū Inc.

Tsū Inc. , headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a private, venture-backed, social commerce platform. Tsū believes creators should be rewarded for quality content, unlike other platforms that share nothing. When advertisers pay Tsū, the content creators on Tsū earn a 50% payout rate** on ad revenue generated from their content. Tsū also provides a marketplace for creators to easily sell products, which provides a 50% payout rate** from the affiliate commissions for products sold in their Tsū stores. The rewards users earn from ad revenue and affiliate commission are added to their Tsū bank account every day. **See reward program for details.For more information and to register, visit www.tsusocial.com or download the Tsu app available in the Apple and Google app stores.

