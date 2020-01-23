The Board Mindset™ Launches to Improve Performance of Boards of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three noted boardroom advisory experts have launched a new firm to help boards of directors achieve excellence in critical aspects of governance that are too often ignored.

The Board Mindset will focus on helping directors dramatically improve how they use beliefs, cognition, emotions, motivation, and resilience to make better decisions in high-stakes board situations.

Constance Dierickx, Linda Henman, and Lorraine Mo

Constance Dierickx, Linda Henman, and Lorraine Moore are seasoned professionals who bring to The Board Mindset more than 80 collective years of experience. They have helped hundreds of directors improve their individual and collective performance by recommending solutions that are both pragmatic in approach and solid in foundation.

Correct Mindset Can Significantly Impact Board Success

According to Lorraine Moore, "Effective directors don't ignore, diminish, or deny fear: They accept it. They trust their abilities to sail in unchartered seas."

Adds Constance Dierickx, "Systemic, discerning thinkers commit themselves to continuous learning and they consistently remain open to new ideas without being naïve—all the while avoiding the trap of hubris. With optimism and a commitment to excellence, they steadfastly move ideas to action."

"Resilient board members recognize that challenges aren't permanent; talented people can figure things out; and even failure isn't fatal," notes Linda Henman. "This mindset allows directors to learn from past mistakes so people can move past them and thrive."

The Board Mindset Principals Have Decades of Board Experience

Before launching her successful consultancy practice, Constance Dierickx was a broker at Merrill Lynch, where she observed firsthand the power of emotion and perceptual distortion on major decisions. Her curiosity about client behavior led her to study psychology and business, earning a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, with a focus on crisis intervention with individuals and organizations. She has been involved in advising boards and senior executives in such high-stake matters as CEO succession, mergers and acquisitions, as well as crisis and boardroom conflict.

Linda Henman is the founder of Henman Performance Group, a leadership consulting firm that helps C-suite leaders make decisions they must get right and can't afford to get wrong. Her clients include leaders in organizations such as Avon, Emerson, Estee Lauder, Kraft, and Tyson. Linda first studied decision-making while working on her Ph.D. in 1994, conducting long-term original research on 138 American POWs who survived five or more years of brutal imprisonment. Today, she works predominately with C-suite executives who want to make better decisions on issues such as business growth, CEO selection, mergers & acquisitions, and succession planning.

Based in Calgary, Canada, Lorraine Moore engages with organizations and audiences across North America. Her clients are CEOs of mid-cap firms, corporate executives of Fortune 500 companies and their leadership teams. She has been an active board director for over 30 years, and acted as board chair and committee chair for nomination and governance committees. She has advised CEOs in a wide range of industries on relationships with board chairs and directors, advised directors on strategic planning, M&E, cybersecurity, and CEO succession. Her experience includes public, private, and not-for-profit boards.

Solid Track Record of Results

"Dr. Henman was instrumental in the successful recruitment of an outstanding CEO for our NYSE organization who dramatically impacted our market capitalization, while positioning this global enterprise for enhanced levels of growth and profitability," said Glenn Kalnasy, Chairman, Compensation committee of Belden, Inc.

According to Gianna Manes, President and CEO of ENMAX, "Lorraine Moore has the ability to respectfully and compassionately challenge you. She handles resistance in a way that is professional, respectful, appropriate and necessary--and she's very, very consistent."

"Constance Dierickx helps leaders make strategic decisions, reduce risk, and put the right people in place to make things happen," said Warren Farrar, Former Assistant Vice President of Claims for State Farm and Chairman of AICPCU. "I learned that I could trust her competence, and, as importantly, her candor."

Services Offered

Among the services offered by The Board Mindset™ are board education, strategy formulation, executive coaching, CEO succession planning, and Board911 for crisis situations.

About The Board Mindset

The Board Mindset helps boards achieve excellence in critical aspects of governance that are too often ignored. The firm combines the talents of three renowned board governance experts, Constance Dierickx, Linda Henman, and Lorraine Moore, to offer advice and guidance to both boards and individual board executives. More information is available at https://theboardmindset.com/ or by telephone at (636) 537-7462.

