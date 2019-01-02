The Board of Biotage AB Initiates Recruitment of a new CEO

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 02, 2019 The Board of Biotage AB (Biotage), (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOT.ST) today announces that a recruitment process has been initiated to hire a new CEO. The current CEO's employment contract expires in April 2020. Torben Jørgensen has declared that he intends to continue as Biotage's CEO up and until a replacement has been hired and put into office.

As of today's press release from the Nomination Committee, they propose that the current CEO Torben Jørgensen shall be elected as a member of the Board of Directors with the intention that he shall be elected as Chairman of the Biotage Board once he leaves his current assignment as CEO.

Contact person:

Thomas Eklund

Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46-708-24-20-25

thomas.eklund@investorab.com

This is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 AM CET on January 2, 2019.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial-scale and high-quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by public authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing organizations and in the pharmaceutical and food industries, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 410 employees and had sales of 748 MSEK in 2017. Biotage is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

