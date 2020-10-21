The Board of Directors of AAK AB proposes dividend

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AAK AB (publ.) has decided to propose to distribute a dividend of SEK 2.10 per share to the shareholders for the financial year 2019. The proposal will be presented for resolution at an Extraordinary General Meeting that is expected to be held on November 26, 2020.

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2020, the Board of Directors of AAK AB decided, as a precaution due to the spread of the coronavirus, to withdraw its previous proposal to distribute dividend for the financial year 2019, and, if circumstances would allow, to convene an extraordinary meeting of shareholders during the fall of 2020 to make a resolution on dividend. Considering AAK's performance and solid balance sheet, the board now considers that conditions are suitable to pay a dividend according to the original proposal.

The notice to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published within short.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21

E-mail: [email protected]

This is information that AAK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 5:00 p.m. CET on October 21, 2020.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,800 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aak-ab/r/the-board-of-directors-of-aak-ab-proposes-dividend,c3220247

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/871/3220247/1322069.pdf Press Release (PDF)

SOURCE AAK AB