The Board Of Directors Of Integrated Services For Behavioral Health Appoints Samantha Shafer As New CEO

Mr. Gillespie observes that, "following a thorough search, our board has chosen the best person to advance the important work we do. Sam is a determined leader and natural collaborator." Board member and search committee chair Randy Leite offers,"While we had a very strong pool of candidates for the position, Sam was the clear choice for the CEO position. The knowledge that she brings to the position and the respect she has garnered from the behavioral health community are extraordinary."

Ms. Shafer is a Governor DeWine-appointed member of the Ohio Children's Services Transformation Advisory Council as well as the Ohio Children's Trust Fund Board of Directors for a term beginning November 12, 2021 and ending July 2, 2024.Ms. Shafer holds a Master of Social Work from Ohio University with a focus on rural healthcare and is a licensed independent Social Worker with supervisory credentials.

Integrated Services for Behavioral Health is a community-minded, forward-thinking organization helping people along the road to health and well-being. We meet people in their homes and communities and help connect them to the resources they need on the path to well-being. We serve Southeastern and Central Ohio with a comprehensive array of behavioral health and other services – working with local partners to promote healthy people and strong communities. www.integratedservices.org

