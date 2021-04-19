The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel x Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative Debut "The Maine Lobster Suite"

Plus, for those looking to take home more than a just weekend of lobster-packed memories, we're sweetening the deal with a complimentary supply of our favorite seafood. Guests who book the package on the first weekend of every month (June - October) will receive a supply of Maine lobster delivered to their doorstep, courtesy of MLMC. Full details here .

The rewards don't stop there. All guests who book the stay experience, regardless of the timing, will be entered into a raffle to also win a hand-delivered supply of Maine lobster, courtesy of the MLMC. Guests will have the opportunity to experience these unique offerings from May 26 - October 3, 2021.

"Developing a partnership with the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative has been the perfect opportunity to celebrate a cornerstone of Maine's heritage while also bringing attention to the important role sustainability plays in our state's lobster legacy," said Justin Grimes, Managing Director of the Kennebunkport Resort Collection. "We strive to offer our guests experiences that are unique and memorable, and by transforming a guest room into an educational and immersive experience, we're offering so much more than just a 'taste' of what Maine has to offer."

"Many Maine visitors don't realize that peak lobster season runs from roughly June to October here in Maine, so we wanted to create something special to celebrate the sweetest, most sustainable lobster all season long at the first-ever Maine Lobster Suite," said Marianne LaCroix, Executive Director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. "As the state begins to welcome tourists, we're excited to treat select guests to lobster deliveries after their stay at The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and we hope they'll learn a little more about our historic industry throughout their time in Maine."

The Lobster Suite

Located in Dock Square in the heart of Kennebunkport, the Maine Lobster Suite at the Boathouse Waterfront Hotel sits right on the Kennebunk River, a short walk away from the rows of working marinas and part of the Kennebunk Lobster Roll Trail, where guests can eat their way through 18 diverse and delicious lobster rolls at local eateries.

Situated in a waterfront corner room, the Maine Lobster Suite boasts a king-sized bed and modern bathroom, a sitting area, and two riverfront balconies overlooking the Kennebunk River and Dock Square. Look closely and you might catch a local fisherman pulling into the dock with his daily haul of lobster, fresh-caught from the cold, crisp Maine waters.

Inside the room, guests will discover lobster-themed surprises around every corner, as paintings from local artists adorn the walls and lobster pillows furnish the bed. Rustic coastal motifs are found throughout, including real gear like buoy scones, custom-built lobster trap rocking chairs and end tables, and even Grundens fishing bibs for those who want to dress the part.

The Maine Lobster Experience

The "Maine Lobster Experience" package at The Boathouse starts at $2,339 for three nights and includes the following:

Three-night stay in The Maine Lobster Suite at The Boathouse

Blue Lobster Chardonnay and cheese board in room upon arrival

Shore Dinner for two at The Boathouse Restaurant

Secret "Blue Lobster" menu, curated by Chef John Shaw and featuring lobster-centric dishes, like a Maine Lobster Flatbread and Bloody Mary Pairing, available for room service in the Lobster Suite only (additional fees apply, full menu can be found here )

Two tickets for the Rugosa Lobster Cruise

Lobster Bake from Cape Porpoise Lobster Co. , shipped to you to continue your Maine experience at home

For additional information and to book a stay, visit www.boathouseme.com or call 877-266-1304. For more information on the Suite and the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, visit www.lobsterfrommaine.com/lobstersuite and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and/or Instagram .

About The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel & Restaurant is conveniently located in the heart of Kennebunkport, Maine, with stunning views and luxurious accommodations. This ultimate waterfront hotel overlooks the harbor side of the Kennebunk River and consists of two buildings with 25 nautically-inspired accommodations featuring panoramic windows, private balconies and an expansive outdoor deck. Just steps away from Dock Square in Central Kennebunkport, the year-round property is also home to The Boathouse Restaurant that pays homage to its location with a focus on fresh seafood with a sprinkling of Asian influences. For more information, visit https://boathouseme.com/

About the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), founded in 2013, is funded by Maine Lobster harvesters, dealers and processors to grow demand, both for whole live lobster and a variety of value-added products. The MLMC supports that objective by promoting the core values of the Maine Lobster industry, which are sustainability and traceability that's deeply rooted in tradition.

