NEW YORK, April 18, 2019

The rising demand for body care products in APAC will drive the body firming creams market growth during the forecast period. Rising awareness about personal appearance and growing consumer spending has resulted in the growing demand for body firming creams in the forthcoming years. In addition, rising number of domestic and international manufacturers are extending their presence for capitalizing on the demand for body care products such as body firming creams. Furthermore, growing middle aged individuals in APAC will also foster the body firming creams market growth in the long run. Analysts have predicted that the body firming creams market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

The growing population of middle-aged individuals

One of the growth drivers of the global body firming creams market is the rising demand for body firming creams in China. The increasing awareness of consumers regarding beauty and healthy lifestyle is encouraging them to invest in these anti-aging products, which will drive the growth of the market.

High trade tariffs and complex trade regulations

One of the challenges in the growth of the global body firming creams market is the high trade tariffs and complex trade regulations. The complex regulations to import/export beauty care products coupled with the increasing trade tariffs on beauty care products might hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several vendors in the market offer a range of body firming creams that predominantly contain natural ingredients such as coconut, avocado, and olive oil. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



