The Body Image Therapy Center Opens Residential Accommodations for Eating Disorder in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Body Image Therapy Center, a nationally-recognized eating disorder treatment center, is now proud to offer residential living accommodations near their Baltimore, MD location. Clients in the partial hospitalization program (PHP) or intensive outpatient program (IOP) have access to safe, affordable and recovery-focused housing arrangements at the nearby Nelson Kohl Apartment Building.

The residential apartments are a convenient option for out-of-town clients, adult clients, or individuals looking for additional support before returning to work or school. Participants complete treatment at The Body Image Therapy Center during the day and return to the apartment in the evening. The Nelson Kohl Apartment Building is less than a five-minute walk from the treatment center.

"There have been so many clients who shared their desire to get the appropriate care they need to treat their eating disorder but simply couldn't make the commute a reality," shared Andrew Walen, Founder and Executive Director of The Body Image Therapy Center.

The partial hospitalization program includes eight hours of treatment each day, Monday through Friday. Clients enjoy professionally prepared meals that align with their nutritional needs, as well as comprehensive mental healthcare from licensed therapists/psychiatric professionals, nutrition counseling from licensed dietitians, group therapy sessions, medical follow ups, and other personalized services.

They can travel home to be with their families, or they can choose to stay at the apartment. Every client within the apartment is working on recovery behaviors and creating a positive support system that's ideal for long-term recovery.

"The plan is to open up apartments for all genders in time," Walen said. "Eating disorders do not discriminate. They affect everyone no matter your age, gender, ethnicity, body size and type, or any other descriptor you can come up with. It's deadly serious, and I want everyone to know we see you and want to help."

The Body Image Therapy Center provides eating disorder treatment services in Washington D.C., Baltimore MD and Columbia MD. The center was founded in 2008 by Andrew Walen, LCSW-C, LICSW, CEDS. Services include anorexia treatment, bulimia treatment, binge eating disorder treatment, compulsive exercise treatment, and other confidential eating disorder recovery programs. To learn more about our services, visit TheBodyImageCenter.com.

